Contrasting VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) & BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) and BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTRS has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VeriSign and BTRS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign $1.27 billion 19.62 $814.89 million $7.07 31.39 BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.68) -15.56

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS. BTRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VeriSign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VeriSign and BTRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign 48.49% -44.73% 35.49% BTRS N/A -23.07% -11.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of VeriSign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of VeriSign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VeriSign and BTRS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign 0 0 1 0 3.00 BTRS 0 1 8 0 2.89

VeriSign currently has a consensus target price of $245.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.64%. BTRS has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.13%. Given BTRS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BTRS is more favorable than VeriSign.

Summary

VeriSign beats BTRS on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services. The company was founded by D. James Bidzos on April 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.