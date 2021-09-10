Contrasting AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) & KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)

AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) and KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AG&E and KVH Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG&E N/A N/A N/A KVH Industries -12.80% -1.99% -1.44%

55.6% of KVH Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of AG&E shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of KVH Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AG&E and KVH Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG&E N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KVH Industries $158.73 million 1.18 -$21.94 million ($0.35) -28.54

AG&E has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KVH Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AG&E and KVH Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A KVH Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

KVH Industries has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.15%. Given KVH Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KVH Industries is more favorable than AG&E.

About AG&E

AG&E Holdings Inc. is a global distributor and manufacturer of liquid crystal display (LCD) video monitors and other related parts. It distributes products for gaming machine manufacturers, casinos, coin-operated video game manufacturers, and other display integrators markets. AG&E Holdings Inc., formerly known as Wells-Gardner Electronics Corporation, is headquartered in McCook, Illinois.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions. The Inertial Navigation segment includes digital compass and fiber optic gyro-based navigation and guidance systems. The company was founded by Robert W.B. Kits van Heyningen, Martin A. Kits van Heyningen and Arent H. Kits van Heyningen in 1982 and is headquartered in Middletown, RI.

