ContentBox Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $1.55 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00017799 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.05 or 0.00429416 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001012 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.