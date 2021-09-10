Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,559,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 34,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ED. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

