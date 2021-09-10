Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Director Norman Miller Sells 52,949 Shares

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Director Norman Miller sold 52,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $1,345,434.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Norman Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of Conn’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,025.00.

Conn’s stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. Conn’s, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $31.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.58.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Conn’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Conn’s by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Conn’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Conn’s by 399.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Conn’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

