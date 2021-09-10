Comparing Rockley Photonics (RKLY) and Its Competitors

Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY) is one of 154 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Rockley Photonics to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rockley Photonics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics N/A -$8.22 million 253.50 Rockley Photonics Competitors $3.24 billion $568.58 million 27.30

Rockley Photonics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Rockley Photonics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Rockley Photonics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -259.82% -8.33% Rockley Photonics Competitors -15.31% 4.25% 1.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.6% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockley Photonics’ rivals have a beta of 0.64, indicating that their average share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rockley Photonics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rockley Photonics Competitors 2160 8574 15908 653 2.55

Rockley Photonics presently has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 80.80%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 10.61%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Rockley Photonics rivals beat Rockley Photonics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

