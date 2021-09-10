Comparing Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) & EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EnerSys and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 4.92% 13.76% 6.09% Microvast N/A -147.32% -2.17%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EnerSys and Microvast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 1 1 0 2.50 Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00

EnerSys presently has a consensus target price of $112.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.45%. Microvast has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 48.98%. Given EnerSys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe EnerSys is more favorable than Microvast.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of EnerSys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EnerSys and Microvast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.14 $143.37 million $4.49 17.84 Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Microvast.

Risk and Volatility

EnerSys has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EnerSys beats Microvast on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions. The Motive Power segment engages in the batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. The Specialty segment, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications. It also provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions; and aftermarket and customer support services. EnerSys was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

