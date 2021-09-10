Comparing Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology 16.20% 12.60% 9.38% Meta Materials N/A -12.85% -9.92%

78.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Meta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Micron Technology and Meta Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $21.44 billion 3.83 $2.69 billion $2.55 28.58 Meta Materials $190,000.00 7,863.37 -$12.78 million N/A N/A

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials.

Risk and Volatility

Micron Technology has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Materials has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Micron Technology and Meta Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 0 6 22 1 2.83 Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Micron Technology presently has a consensus price target of $114.04, suggesting a potential upside of 56.49%. Given Micron Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Summary

Micron Technology beats Meta Materials on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets. The Mobile Business Unit segment offers memory products sold into smartphone, and other mobile-device markets. The Storage Business Unit segment comprises of SSDs and component-level solutions sold into enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer solid-state drive (SSD) markets, other discrete storage products sold in component and wafer forms to the removable storage markets, and sales of 3D XPoint memory. The Embedded Business Unit segment consists of memory and storage products sold into automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded by Ward D. Parkinson, Joseph L. Parkinson, Dennis Wilson, and Doug Pitman 0n October 5, 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

