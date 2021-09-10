Comparing Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) & Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST)

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) and Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Better Choice’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $14.78 million 2.85 -$9.86 million N/A N/A Better Choice $42.59 million 2.70 -$59.33 million ($1.21) -3.21

Eastside Distilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Better Choice.

Profitability

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Better Choice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -14.83% -145.50% -20.36% Better Choice -46.28% N/A -85.70%

Volatility and Risk

Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Choice has a beta of -0.96, indicating that its stock price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eastside Distilling and Better Choice, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Better Choice 0 0 3 0 3.00

Better Choice has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.19%. Given Better Choice’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Better Choice is more favorable than Eastside Distilling.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Better Choice shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eastside Distilling beats Better Choice on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Co., Inc. is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog. The company was founded on January 3, 2001 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.