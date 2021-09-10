Comparing AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) & Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get AxoGen alerts:

This table compares AxoGen and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -16.89% -17.22% -10.36% Yubo International Biotech N/A -177.14% -19.87%

AxoGen has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 7.37, meaning that its share price is 637% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AxoGen and Yubo International Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 0 1 3 0 2.75 Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

AxoGen currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.03%. Given AxoGen’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AxoGen is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AxoGen and Yubo International Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $112.30 million 6.36 -$23.79 million ($0.60) -28.75 Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yubo International Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AxoGen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of AxoGen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AxoGen beats Yubo International Biotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc. engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.