Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) fell 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 36,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 568,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.