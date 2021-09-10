Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) fell 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 36,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 568,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 577,271 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 17.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 26.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 32.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

