Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €5.00 by Barclays

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €5.00 ($5.88) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.87 ($6.91).

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €5.49 ($6.46) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a PE ratio of -2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.65. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a twelve month high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

