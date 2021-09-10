Commerce Bank Sells 1,318 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,831 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $154.17 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $159.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.