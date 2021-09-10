Commerce Bank Sells 126 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RSG opened at $123.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $126.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

