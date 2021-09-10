Commerce Bank Reduces Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Abiomed during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,603,051 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $365.84 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 108.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.