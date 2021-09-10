Commerce Bank Purchases 566 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Commerce Bank increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $868,686 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $192.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

