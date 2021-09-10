Commerce Bank Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 39.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $232.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $235.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.25.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total value of $19,579,595.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,194 shares of company stock valued at $63,774,567 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

