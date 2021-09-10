Commerce Bank Acquires 1,979 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $246.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

