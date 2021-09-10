Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Increased by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,765,000 after buying an additional 4,724,331 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,302,000 after buying an additional 3,475,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,829,000 after buying an additional 2,946,033 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,098,000 after buying an additional 2,532,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,279,000 after buying an additional 1,673,302 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.89. The stock had a trading volume of 112,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

