Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sean Robert Wallace Sells 300 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $22,611.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sean Robert Wallace also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $76,600.00.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.88 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 423.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $45,356,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $27,814,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 428,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 331,857 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,497,000 after purchasing an additional 218,203 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $13,943,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

