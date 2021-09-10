Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). Codexis reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDXS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 686.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 164,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 143,396 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 232.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 68.7% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 91,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 37,439 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,099. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.29.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

