CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CME Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,472,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after buying an additional 31,973 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in CME Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

In related news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,169. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $192.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

