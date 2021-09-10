CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $208.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.25, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,592 shares of company stock worth $2,801,169. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CME Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,146 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in CME Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $192.46 on Tuesday. CME Group has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.73 and its 200-day moving average is $208.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

