Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 604,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 28,104,940 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $10.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLOV. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. reduced their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

