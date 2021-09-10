Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Trading Down 8.8%

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) dropped 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 24,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,638,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAAS. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth $377,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

