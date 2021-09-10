Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Gap Up to $5.30

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.48. Cloopen Group shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 1,902 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at about $264,279,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,676,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at $1,715,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth $3,445,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

