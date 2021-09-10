CloakCoin Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $4.15 million and $2,190.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000948 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00032102 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00026308 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,696,601 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

