ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ClearSign Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

CLIR stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 44.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 75,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

