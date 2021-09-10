Civilization Price Tops $0.0755 on Major Exchanges (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Civilization has a total market cap of $22.64 million and approximately $297,317.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Civilization has traded 45.2% lower against the US dollar. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for about $0.0755 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00057937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00156203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00042792 BTC.

Civilization Profile

CIV is a coin. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

