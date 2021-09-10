Citigroup Raises RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $790.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $770.00 to $790.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RH. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $712.81.

Get RH alerts:

NYSE RH opened at $725.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a 52-week low of $330.64 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $688.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $633.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of RH by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of RH by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in RH by 1,925.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in RH by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.