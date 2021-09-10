Citigroup Increases AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target to $56.00

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $54.50 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AB opened at $51.30 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $52.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.47.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.