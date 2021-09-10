Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.72 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.38. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,923. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.68.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,224.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $58,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,386. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citi Trends stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 197.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of Citi Trends worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

