CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.30 million-$209.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.66 million.CIRCOR International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.300 EPS.

Shares of CIR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.23. 108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,376. The company has a market cap of $673.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.66. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

