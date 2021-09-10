Cindicator (CND) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.95 Million

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Cindicator has a total market cap of $35.71 million and $2.95 million worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00058925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00159740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00043217 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.