Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Trading 2.7% Higher

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.03 and last traded at $72.99. 14,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,205,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -217.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,112,000 after acquiring an additional 914,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,939,000 after acquiring an additional 262,132 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 22.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,550,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,309,000 after acquiring an additional 280,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

