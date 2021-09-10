Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Trading 2.7% Higher

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.03 and last traded at $72.99. 14,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,205,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.08.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -217.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60.
In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,112,000 after acquiring an additional 914,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,939,000 after acquiring an additional 262,132 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 22.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,550,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,309,000 after acquiring an additional 280,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.
Cimarex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:XEC)
Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
