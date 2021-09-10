CIBC Increases Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to C$58.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ENB. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.