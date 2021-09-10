CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CIXX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC upgraded CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CI Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

CIXX opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81. CI Financial has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $20.60.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 24,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 49,554 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,823,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,499,000 after purchasing an additional 373,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 791,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 127,063 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

