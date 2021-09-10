CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, "CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada."

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CIXX. CIBC upgraded CI Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins upped their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 10.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 122.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,187 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 706.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 515.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,621 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 130.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter worth $20,945,000. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

