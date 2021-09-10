Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $15,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 25,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $220.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.86. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $147.06 and a 12-month high of $258.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.83.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

