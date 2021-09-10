Christopher John Nielsen Sells 4,500 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redfin alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $263,835.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $281,970.00.

RDFN opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.14. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.