Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Position Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 430.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,536 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,265 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,294 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,301,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,786,000 after buying an additional 33,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,374,000 after acquiring an additional 163,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $157,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LNG shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $87.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $92.11. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

