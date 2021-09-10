Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMMB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

CMMB opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $167.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.82. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $168.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $837,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $5,526,000. 26.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

