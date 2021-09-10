Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Buys 31,200 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.76 per share, with a total value of $834,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 33,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $870,836.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 37,038 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $858,170.46.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 28,709 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $644,229.96.

On Monday, August 23rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 55,447 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,236,468.10.

On Friday, August 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 46,478 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $969,531.08.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 17,116 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $367,138.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 48,167 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,328.79.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.86.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. State Street Corp raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 775,758 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after buying an additional 597,216 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,218,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,893,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

MYOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

