Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the second quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the second quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

