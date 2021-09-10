Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up approximately 4.5% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $840.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.57.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $786.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,974. The company has a market capitalization of $144.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $761.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $694.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.