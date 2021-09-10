Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will announce sales of $12.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.21 billion and the lowest is $12.67 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $12.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $51.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.82 billion to $51.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $54.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.11 billion to $55.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. raised their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $787.12. 722,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $825.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $761.72 and its 200 day moving average is $694.29.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 546,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,020,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 158.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

