ChainX Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.48 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $44.99 million and $2.48 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.02 or 0.00008795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00064982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00126920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00179445 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,815.24 or 1.00157593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.60 or 0.07180520 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.19 or 0.00907659 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003023 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,183,075 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.