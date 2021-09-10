Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Waste Connections makes up 0.8% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 12.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 591,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,605,000 after purchasing an additional 67,380 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.39. 11,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $131.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.08.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.