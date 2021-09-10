Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,863 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 301.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period.

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. 2,256,733 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.52.

