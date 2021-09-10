Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,404 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DMO. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 32,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.85. 128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,489. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

